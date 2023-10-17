(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Foundation is offering four scholarships for students who meet eligibility requirements.

Students eligible are encouraged to apply for four scholarships consisting of two for $2,500 and two others for $1,500.

Applicants must have either graduated from a Wisconsin high school or be attending a Higher Educational institution in Wisconsin that has been designated as eligible by the WBA Foundation Board. A list of the schools can be found here.

The final determinations for scholarships will be made by a vote of the WBA Foundation Board of Directors. The two highest-ranked applicants by the WBA Foundation Board will receive the $2,500 scholarships and the next two highest-ranked will receive $1,500 scholarships.

The deadline for applications is 4:00 p.m. on Friday, November 3 and all applications must be received by the WBA office by the date.

To apply for one of the scholarships, click here.