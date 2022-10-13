(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Foundation is offering four scholarships for students who meet eligibility requirements.
Students eligible are encouraged to apply for the following four scholarships:
- David L. and Rita E. Nelson Family Fund Scholarship – $1,500
- Howard Gernetzke Scholarship – $1,500
- Morgan Murphy Media Scholarship – $2,500
- Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Scholarship – $2,500
Applicants must have either graduated from a Wisconsin high school or be attending a Higher Educational institution in Wisconsin that has been designated as eligible from the WBA Foundation Board. A list of the schools can be found here.
The deadline for applications is 4:00 p.m. on Friday, November 4 and all applications bust be received by the WBA office by the date.
To apply for one of the scholarships, click here.