(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Foundation is offering four scholarships for students who meet eligibility requirements.

Students eligible are encouraged to apply for the following four scholarships:

David L. and Rita E. Nelson Family Fund Scholarship – $1,500

Howard Gernetzke Scholarship – $1,500

Morgan Murphy Media Scholarship – $2,500

Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Scholarship – $2,500

Applicants must have either graduated from a Wisconsin high school or be attending a Higher Educational institution in Wisconsin that has been designated as eligible from the WBA Foundation Board. A list of the schools can be found here.

The deadline for applications is 4:00 p.m. on Friday, November 4 and all applications bust be received by the WBA office by the date.

To apply for one of the scholarships, click here.