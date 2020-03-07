Wisconsin Broadcasters Association presents students the ‘2019 Students Award for Excellence’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin broadcasting students were awarded the “2019 Student Award for Excellence” on Saturday.

The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association held the WBA Student Seminar where it recognized several students for their excellence in the field of broadcasting.

Every year the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association invites hundreds of broadcasting students around Wisconsin to learn about careers in broadcasting.

For more information about WBA or to see this year’s recipients visit, https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/.