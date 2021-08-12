Wisconsin brothers bring national restaurant to Appleton, first city to get a taste

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Appleton will soon be the only city in the state offering hungry Wisconsinites a taste of the fast-casual- and strangely familiar- restaurant, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

Despite being founded in Wichita, Kansas in 2002, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will bring a familiar feel and taste to Wisconsinites. But, why is that?

Well, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers in Appleton will be owned by Chad and Nick Sternitzky, two brothers who were born and raised in Marshfield, making this grub stop a place that understands the value of Wisconsin dairy and cheese.

Chad Sternitzky shares, “We believe that Freddy’s will resonate with the residents of Appleton and those all over Wisconsin with its family-centric values and robust menu of American classics.”

Best known for its signature combination of delicious menu items, including cooked-to-order Steakburgers, Vienna Beef hot dogs, shoestring fries, freshly churned frozen custard using dairy from Wisconsin farms, and cheese curds made from cheese manufactured in Two Rivers; This restaurant will have Wisconsinites feeling right at home.

“Nick and I had separate first experiences with Freddy’s, but we both immediately fell in love with the brand and knew it was something special that we wanted to bring to our home state. Despite not being founded in Wisconsin, the brand has strong ties here – the cheese for its cheese curds is sourced from Stanley and manufactured in Two Rivers. Additionally, the dairy used for its freshly-churned frozen custard is largely produced from Wisconsin farms,” said Chad Sternitzky.

While Appleton will be the only city in Wisconsin welcoming this new eatery at the moment, soon Wisconsin residents from all over the state won’t have to travel far for this deliciousness. According to Freddy’s organizers, the ambitious Sternitzky brothers are already planning to develop eight additional Freddy’s restaurants throughout the state, targeting areas like Madison and Green Bay.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers in Appleton will open on Tuesday, August 17, and will be located at 3633 W. College Avenue. The restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.