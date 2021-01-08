Wisconsin budget panel approves recount reimbursement

FILE – In this Nov. 3, 2020 file photo, workers count Milwaukee County ballots on Election Day at Central Count in Milwaukee. President Donald Trump’s campaign has paid $3 million for a recount of two heavily Democratic Wisconsin counties, saying Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, that they were the site of the “worst irregularities” although no evidence of wrongdoing has been presented and state elections officials have said there was none. (AP Photo/Morry Gash File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Legislature’s Republican-controlled budget committee has approved reimbursing Milwaukee and Dane counties for costs incurred during the recount requested and paid for by President Donald Trump.

The reimbursement was hung up by the committee, but co-chair Rep. Mark Born said Friday that objection was removed after the counties submitted additional details about their costs.

The counties say the recount cost them combined about $2.4 million, which was less than the original projection of $3 million.

The recount confirmed Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in both counties, which was upheld by both federal and state courts.

Biden won Wisconsin by nearly 21,000 votes.