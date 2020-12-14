Marinette-built Navy ship passes final milestone

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The 12th Wisconsin-built Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) completed acceptance trials in Lake Michigan.

According to a release, this is the 12th set of trials completed on Wisconsin-built LCS. The industry team building these ships is led by Lockheed Martin and built at the Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard. Next up to complete trials will be LCS 25, named for Marinette, Wisconsin.

Trials included a full-power run, maneuverability testing, and surface and air detect-to-engage demonstrations of the ship’s combat system.

Major systems and features were demonstrated, including aviation support, small boat launch handling, and recovery and machinery control and automation.

“LCS 23, like other Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ships, delivers unique flexibility and capability to the U.S. Navy. Freedom-variant LCS are inherently capable, and they offer 40% reconfigurable hull space to evolve to future U.S. Navy missions. During acceptance trials, LCS 23 proved its maneuverability, automation and core combat capability,” says Lockheed Martin Vice President Joe DePietro.

Now that trials are complete, the ship will undergo final outfitting and fine-tuning before delivery to the U.S. Navy next year.

According to a release, the focused-mission LCS is designed to support mine countermeasures, anti-submarine, and surface warfare missions and is easily adapted to serve future and evolving missions. The Freedom-variant LCS is:

Flexible 40% of the hull is easily reconfigurable

Lethal LCS is standard equipped with Rolling Airframe Missiles (RAM) and a Mark 110 gun, capable of firing 220 rounds per minute.

Powerful LCS has gas turbines, diesel engines, and water jets that together generate 114,000 horsepower, making LCS capable of speeds in excess of 40 knots.

Automated LCS has the most efficient staffing of any combat ship



LCS 23 is the 12th Freedom-variant LCS designed and built by the Lockheed Martin-led industry team.