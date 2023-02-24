SLINGER, Wis. (WFRV) – A butcher shop and deli in southeast Wisconsin issued a voluntary Class I recall for two kinds of packaged pizzas that are sold at retail.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), Ney’s Natural Premium Meats and Sweets in Slinger issued the recall based on evidence collected during a routine inspection.

The affected products carry a mark of inspection with establishment No. 177 and include:

Nico’s Authentic Premium Pizza 12-in. Combo, package code 04823

Nico’s Authentic Premium Pizza 12-in. Sausage, package code 04823 Package codes can be found directly below the state of Wisconsin inspection legend on product labels.



The DATCP stated the evidence showed that the products were produced without the benefit of inspection.

Anyone with these products is asked to throw them away, officials also say that no illnesses have been reported as of February 24.

