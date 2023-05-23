Milwaukee, Wis. (WFRV) – A canning and pie shop in Wisconsin has issued a Class I recall of its meat and poultry-filled pies that were sold at various stores throughout the state on or before May 19.

In a release from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, Milwaukee’s Elsie Mae’s Canning and Pies issued the recall on a variety of its pot pies that were produced without the benefit of inspection.

The products being recalled include, but are not limited to, the following list:

Beef and Stout Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie

Chili Pot Pie with Cornbread Topping

Italian Wedding Pot Pie

Meatloaf and Cheddar with Mashed Potatoes Pot Pie

Pork and Apple Pot Pie with Cheddar Sage Dough

Wild Rice Wild Mushroom Chicken Pot Pie with Rye Dough

Wisconsin Pot Pie with Bratwurst, Beer, Cheddar Cheese, and Garlic

Quiche Bacon and Blue Cheese

Shepherds Pot Pie

Northern Porker Pot Pie

Chicken Alfredo Pot Pie

Reuben Pot Pie

Gluten-Free varieties of meat pot pies

Quiche Ham and Cheddar Elsie

As of now, no illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming any of the above products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor.

Anyone who has the above mention products can dispose of them. More information on recall classifications can be found here.