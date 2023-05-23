Milwaukee, Wis. (WFRV) – A canning and pie shop in Wisconsin has issued a Class I recall of its meat and poultry-filled pies that were sold at various stores throughout the state on or before May 19.
In a release from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, Milwaukee’s Elsie Mae’s Canning and Pies issued the recall on a variety of its pot pies that were produced without the benefit of inspection.
The products being recalled include, but are not limited to, the following list:
- Beef and Stout Pot Pie
- Chicken Pot Pie
- Chili Pot Pie with Cornbread Topping
- Italian Wedding Pot Pie
- Meatloaf and Cheddar with Mashed Potatoes Pot Pie
- Pork and Apple Pot Pie with Cheddar Sage Dough
- Wild Rice Wild Mushroom Chicken Pot Pie with Rye Dough
- Wisconsin Pot Pie with Bratwurst, Beer, Cheddar Cheese, and Garlic
- Quiche Bacon and Blue Cheese
- Shepherds Pot Pie
- Northern Porker Pot Pie
- Chicken Alfredo Pot Pie
- Reuben Pot Pie
- Gluten-Free varieties of meat pot pies
- Quiche Ham and Cheddar Elsie
As of now, no illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming any of the above products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor.
Anyone who has the above mention products can dispose of them. More information on recall classifications can be found here.