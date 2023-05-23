Milwaukee, Wis. (WFRV) – A canning and pie shop in Wisconsin has issued a Class I recall of its meat and poultry-filled pies that were sold at various stores throughout the state on or before May 19.

In a release from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, Milwaukee’s Elsie Mae’s Canning and Pies issued the recall on a variety of its pot pies that were produced without the benefit of inspection.

The products being recalled include, but are not limited to, the following list:

  • Beef and Stout Pot Pie
  • Chicken Pot Pie
  • Chili Pot Pie with Cornbread Topping
  • Italian Wedding Pot Pie
  • Meatloaf and Cheddar with Mashed Potatoes Pot Pie
  • Pork and Apple Pot Pie with Cheddar Sage Dough
  • Wild Rice Wild Mushroom Chicken Pot Pie with Rye Dough
  • Wisconsin Pot Pie with Bratwurst, Beer, Cheddar Cheese, and Garlic
  • Quiche Bacon and Blue Cheese
  • Shepherds Pot Pie
  • Northern Porker Pot Pie
  • Chicken Alfredo Pot Pie
  • Reuben Pot Pie
  • Gluten-Free varieties of meat pot pies
  • Quiche Ham and Cheddar Elsie

As of now, no illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming any of the above products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor.

Anyone who has the above mention products can dispose of them. More information on recall classifications can be found here.