Wisconsin Capitol Police tell lawmakers to stay away

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The head of the Wisconsin Capitol Police told state lawmakers to stay away from the Capitol building this weekend and suggested that they remove any personal information from social media accounts due to threats of unrest at capitols in all 50 states.

Chief David Erwin told lawmakers in a Thursday memo obtained by The Associated Press that they were “not aware of specific credible threats to legislators,” but that “there continues to be active social media commentary regarding the threat of ongoing unrest.”

Legislators were told that law enforcement will have an “increased presence” at the Wisconsin Capitol next week.

Gov. Tony Evers also activated an unspecified number of National Guard troops to help protect the Capitol.