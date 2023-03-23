MIDDLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in southcentral Wisconsin is investigating a homicide where a former customer allegedly shot and killed an employee at a car dealership.

According to the Middleton Police Department, the incident happened around 1:35 p.m. on March 20 at the MSI Auto Sales location in Middleton.

When officers arrived at the car dealership on Parmenter Street, a man was found with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries, officers say.

Officers immediately began a homicide investigation, stating that the suspect was a woman who was known to the business and was a former customer.

The release states that the incident began with an argument due to a dispute over a previous vehicle purchase.

The suspect, identified by the Middleton Police Department as Jakira T. Anderson, was located shortly before 3:30 p.m. and was later arrested by the Madison Police Department without incident.

Anderson, a 23-year-old from Fitchburg, was booked into the Dane County Jail on a tentative charge of First-Degree Intentional Homicide.

We would like to thank our partners at the Fitchburg Police Department for their assistance during the early stages of the investigation, as well as the Madison Police Department for helping us quickly locate and arrest the suspect and provide other resources. Captain Travis Kakuske, Middleton Police Department

This investigation is still ongoing and witnesses are asked to contact the Middleton Police Department at (608) 824-7300, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014, or on the web at P3Tips.com.

No additional details have been released.