Wisconsin CASA Association to benefit from Packers Give Back Celebrity Bowling Event

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) -- Green Bay Packers players, alumni, coaches and representatives from Wisconsin CASA are hitting the lanes for the Packers Give Back Celebrity Bowling Event.

The bowling event is part of Green Bay Give Back, a community outreach initiative.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Wisconsin CASA Association which champions the needs of abused and neglected children.

The proceeds will help Wisconsin CASA launch a state-wide community service project to give CASA children things they need. It will provide the children with rolling suitcases filled with items like a blanket, pillow, pajamas, underwear, socks, personal care items, books and stuffed animals.

Sue Schwartz, Wisconsin CASA state executive director and Anna Linsley, CASA Advocate will speak during the event.

Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy will present a check to CASA before rolling out the ceremonial first frame.

The event starts at 6 p.m. at Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley.