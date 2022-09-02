(WFRV) – A woman from Wisconsin pled guilty to two charges for her role in executing a multi-million dollar scheme that resulted in her embezzling about $2.7 million.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 61-year-old Vicki Berka pled guilty to running a multi-million-dollar wire fraud and money laundering scheme. She pled guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering.

She embezzled an estimated $2.7 million from her former employer Bader Rutter & Associates. The scheme ran from July 2014 through an estimated September 2017.

Berka is accused of using her position as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and her login credentials to make unauthorized transfers from a health funding account to a bank account she controlled. She then allegedly falsified the company’s general ledger to hide the amount of money she was embezzling.

Officials say that Berka used over $250,000 in stolen proceeds to buy a beach condo in North Carolina.

She faces a maximum sentence of twenty years in prison for the wire fraud charge and ten years in prison for the money laundering count. Berka has reportedly agreed to pay $2.7 million in restitution to her former employer and its insurance company.

December 1, 2022, is the scheduled sentencing date.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.