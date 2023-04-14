(WFRV) – Cheese might be the thing most associated with Wisconsin, and its cheese curds cracked the top 15 of a list of the best cheese dishes in the world.

According to TasteAtlas and its 50 Best Rated Cheese Dishes in the World list, cheese curds come in as the 13th best. Specifically, the list mentions cheese curds from Wisconsin. TasteAtlas described cheese curds as a local delicacy in the Midwest.

Since there are many cheese factories and dairies in Wisconsin, the best and freshest cheese curds are produced in that state. TasteAtlas

The list talks about the squeak of the cheese as a sign of its freshness.

What is the best-rated cheese dish in the world? Well according to TasteAtlas, it is Raclette. This dish is from Switzerland and is extremely popular in the ski region Valais and other parts of the Swiss Alps, according to TasteAtlas.

Mozzarella Sticks made the list at #35. Mac and Cheese barely made it, coming in at #49.

TasteAtlas’s list was last updated on March 30, 2023.

On its website, TasteAtlas says it is an encyclopedia of flavors, a world atlas of traditional dishes, local ingredients, and authentic restaurants. There are over 10,000 foods and drinks cataloged on the site.