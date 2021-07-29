Wisconsin Cheese Masters celebrates 10th anniversary with not so cheesy, but gouda month-long celebration

EGG HARBOR, Wis. (WFRV) – Say cheese! The Wisconsin Cheese Masters of Egg Harbor is marking its 10th anniversary with a series of events set for the month of August.

Founded in 2011 by Jim and Katie Pionkoski, the family-owned company serves Door County area visitors and residents, as well as customers all over the US through online sales of delicious Wisconsin artisanal, farmstead, and master-made cheeses.

And now, to celebrate its tenth year in business, the cheesy company will be holding various events at its store, located at 4692 Rainbow Ridge Court, in Egg Harbor, during the month of August giving Wisconsinites something gouda to talk about.

The celebration kicks off on August 1, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a visit by the Open Door Bird Sanctuary. Guests will be able to meet and greet the beautiful wild birds, and learn about their lives and their Door County home.

The following Sunday, on August 8, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Wisconsin Cheese Masters will host an appearance by award-winning cheesemaker and owner of Marieke Gouda, Marieke Penterman. Guests will be able to hear about the fascinating world of farmstead cheese making, sample cheese created by our guests, and take home a recipe created for the anniversary with Marieke’s cheese.

Finally, on August 22, Wisconsin Cheese Masters will end its month-long celebration with a “Welcome Back Randy Day” event. This event will include the return of Randy Dietjen, the Wisconsin artist who created the store’s dairy farm mural in plaster relief that adorns an entire wall of the building. Randy will reportedly be once again wowing guests with his artistic skills.

So, if you like art, birds, or Wisconsin cheese, this may just be the event for you.