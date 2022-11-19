Termination of Employment on an office desk. (GettyImages)

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A chemical plant in southern Wisconsin has announced that it will permanently close its entire manufacturing section, laying off roughly 60 employees.

The permanent closure of Diversey, Inc.’s manufacturing section of its Watertown Plant, located on 316 Hart Street will go into effect on January 31, 2023.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD), Diversey expects the ’employment of 60 employees working at the facility will cease.’

However, the office section at the Watertown facility is expected to be maintained.

The Wisconsin DWD notes that none of the affected employees are represented by a collective bargaining representative, and no ‘bumping rights’ are available either.

No additional information was provided.