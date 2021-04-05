Wisconsin cities: Trump should pay legal bills for challenge

FILE – In this Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during a news conference in Kenosha, Wis., as Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes stands at rear. The fight over control of Wisconsin’s share of the $1.9 trillion federal coronavirus stimulus package ramps up Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in the state Legislature, with Republicans voting on a bill to take away Evers’ ability to decide how to spend the estimated $5.7 billion coming for state and local governments. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The cities of Green Bay, Kenosha and Racine are asking a federal judge to make former President Donald Trump pay more than $42,000 in legal fees in a case he brought challenging Wisconsin’s presidential election results.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Monday that the request for legal fees comes just days after Gov. Tony Evers asked a court to award the state more than $145,000 in legal fees from Trump related to the same lawsuit.

Trump had sought to have the Republican-controlled Legislature decide how to award the state’s 10 electoral votes instead of voters, arguing that long-standing voting practices in Wisconsin were improper.