Wisconsin city council to vote on removing Columbus statue

COLUMBUS, Wis (AP) — A Wisconsin city that is named after Christopher Columbus will vote on whether to remove a statue of its namesake at a time when monuments honoring controversial white figures are being criticized following protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

WISC-TV reported Tuesday that Columbus alders will decide the statue’s fate at Tuesday’s council meeting. The decision follows a petition started by Abbi Adams, a senior at Columbus High School, to remove the statue.

During the meeting, Adams said what Christopher Columbus symbolizes shouldn’t represent her city. But some want to keep the statue to preserve its history.

On July 1, crews in Columbus, Ohio, removed a statue of Columbus from city hall.

In late June, protesters in Madison tore down two statues following the arrest of a Black man who shouted at restaurant customers through a megaphone while carrying a baseball bat. One of the statues was of Civil War Col. Hans Christian Heg, which was toppled, decapitated and dragged into a lake. He was an anti-slavery activist and leader of an anti-slave catcher militia in Wisconsin who fought for the Union and died from injuries suffered during the Battle of Chickamauga. The other statue taken down represents Wisconsin’s motto “Forward.”

President Donald Trump announced on June 23 that he had “authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent.”

For more on the Columbus City Council’s decision to vote on the removal of the Christopher Columbus statue, click here.

Latest Stories

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5