KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – In southern Wisconsin, a shooting incident left one dead and four others injured while in a separate incident, a juvenile had a gunshot wound from a gun believed to be shot in the air.

According to the Kenosha Police Department, on July 4 around 10:30 p.m. officers responded to the 6300 block of 25th Avenue for a reported shooting. The scene was described as ‘chaotic’, with evidence of multiple gunshots.

Officials say there were five victims of the shooting, all of which were adults. One of the victims is reportedly dead. The other four were transported to hospitals, with two having ‘serious’ injuries.

No suspects are in custody and authorities say there is no known motive. The investigation is still ongoing. The ages of the victims are not known at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 262-605-5203 or 262-656-7333.

Additionally, while at the hospital, police were notified that a juvenile had a gunshot wound to their foot. Officials mention that this incident is not related to the deadly shooting.

Authorities believe that the juvenile’s wound came from a random gunshot that was fired into the air. This case is also under investigation.

