MUSKEGO, Wis. (WFRV) – A police department in Wisconsin is reminding parents about a recent price increase in the fine for students having a vape or nicotine product on school property.

The Muskego Police Department posted on its Facebook page about the increase in the fine for violating Muskego Municipal Ordinance 263-23(F). That ordinance is: ‘Student in Possession of a Vape or Nicotine Product on School Property’.

The Muskego Common Council approved an increase to the fine from $155.50 to $565.00. The Police Department issued the following statement:

This is a reminder to parents that it is illegal for juveniles to use or be in possession of vaping products. The Muskego Police Department in conjunction with the Muskego-Norway School District is committed to promoting a substance-free learning environment, and will enforce the above ordinance if students are found in violation. We appreciate your partnerhsip in protecting your children from the addictive health risks that vape pens present, and ensuring that they follow the law. Muskego Police Department

No additional information was provided.