Wisconsin collects over 60k pounds of unwanted medication in Drug Take Back Day

(WFRV) – Wisconsin’s Drug Take Back Day was one for the ages, being #2 in the country in collection.

The Drug Take Back Day was held on April 24 and Wisconsin collected over 60,632 pounds of unwanted medications to fight the opioid epidemic. Statewide over 290 law enforcement agencies took part in hosting collection events.

Unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain because water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all of them and trace amounts of pharmaceuticals could show up in rivers and lakes.

There are 489 permanent drug disposal boxes accessible year round in Wisconsin at law enforcement agencies, hospitals, pharmacies and health clinics.

After collection, the medication was boxed, palletized, shrink-wrapped and secured to be taken to Indianapolis where the drugs will be incinerated.