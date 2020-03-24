Wisconsin community show us how they are spending their days

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – During these unprecedented times when there’s nowhere to go but home, and nothing to do but wait for the world resume as it was, we wanted to know how you were spending your days.

Local 5 took to Facebook and asked the community to send pictures and tell us how they were spending their time inside.

Some fun activities mentioned included indoor hopscotch, painting, knitting, arts and crafts, homeschooling, indoor fishing, dance recitals, and even birthday celebrations!

After reading all the responses there’s no doubt the community has tons of creativity and their days at home are being well spent.

Check out some pictures from our viewers that were shared with us and get some ideas on what you can do next!

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit: