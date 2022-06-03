WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A construction and renovation company in Wisconsin settled a race harassment and retaliation lawsuit after African American employees were reportedly subjected to racial slurs.

According to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), Giertsen Company violated federal law in regards to creating a hostile work environment for African American employees. Racial slurs and comments were reportedly used in the workplace and an employee who complained of racist treatment got fired.

The EEOC says African American employees at Giertsen Company, also known as Giertsen Restoration, were subjected to racial slurs and comments. Managers reportedly saw and joined in on the slurs and comments.

In the release, it says that even though employees complained about the work environment, the company didn’t address the harassment. The company reportedly assigned an employee who complained to a more physically demanding position and then fired him as ‘retaliation’.

Besides paying $140,000 in monetary relief, the company will have training for employees and an equal employment opportunity officer. This officer will reportedly be responsible for handling any future discrimination complaints.

“The law requires employers to take complaints of race harassment seriously and act swiftly to address such conduct in the workplace. We acknowledge Giertsen’s cooperation in the early resolution of this lawsuit and look forward to working with the company to ensure the workplace is free of harassment in the future,” said Gregory Gochanour, the EEOC’s regional attorney in Chicago.

Giertsen is reportedly based in Waukesha and has other locations in the Chicago and Minneapolis areas.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.