Wisconsin congressman introduces JUSTICE Act to address police reform

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin congressman Mike Gallagher (R-Green Bay) introduced a new bill Thursday addressing police reform in the state.

Rep. Gallagher joined Rep. Pete Stauber (R-MN) in introducing the Just and Unifying Solutions to Invigorate Communities Everywhere (JUSTICE) Act. The bill – also introduced in the Senate by Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) – makes changes to help law enforcement agencies become better prepared and equipped to protect the communities they serve.

The JUSTICE Act would provide funds to equip and maintain body cameras and ban officers from the use of chokeholds unless in a situation where deadly force is authorized. Funds would also be dedicated to help improve departments’ training tactics.

“The overall idea is to better support the overwhelming majority of our police officers that are trying to do the right thing while making sure that we don’t tolerate bad behavior and we have justice for victims of bad behavior,” Rep. Gallagher told WFRV Local 5.

According to Rep. Gallagher, the JUSTICE Act would also make lynching a federal crime.

To read the full text of the JUSTICE Act, click here.

