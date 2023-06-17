APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – U.S. Representative Mike Gallagher told Local 5 News that he has concerns about the trip to China by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“I’m concerned that we’re seeing the revival of diplomatic and economic engagement as the central part of our strategy with China,” the 8th District Republican said while visiting constituents in Appleton Saturday. “The reason this is misguided in my opinion is that we’ve tried this for 20 years and it hasn’t worked. “

Secretary Blinken is meeting with the Chinese in hopes of easing tensions that have only intensified in recent months.

This trip was originally planned for January but the Biden Administration canceled it because of the spy balloon incident.

The congressman met with Blinken back then but says no such briefing occurred before he departed this time.

Still, he expects him to answer questions when he returns.

“Time and again the Chinese government takes advantage of a desire for a meeting to advance their ambition,” Gallagher continued. “They take our naivete and increase their aggression. We’re delaying critical action to defend ourselves.”

The secretary has not issued any statement on his trip so far. The Biden administration has said in the past it believes that by engaging with China their behavior can be modified.

Something Gallagher doubts as chairman of the select committee on China.