Wisconsin, Consumer Protection reach settlement with StubHub after they wouldn’t issue full refunds during COVID-19

(WFRV) – Did you lose money after a concert or event was canceled due to COVID-19? If you purchased tickets through StubHub, Inc. you’ll know the feeling, but a recent settlement between several states and StubHub Inc. has changed the course of a decision made in spring of 2020.

Under the StubHub Inc. “FanProtect Guarantee” ticket purchasers are able to receive a full refund of the purchase if the event is canceled, however, in March of 2020 when a large number of events were getting canceled, they decided to head in another direction and not issue refunds. Customers were given another option to receive account credits equal to 120% of their purchase to use for future events.

According to a release, through an extensive investigation led by several organizations including DATCP’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, they reversed the decision and any customer who purchased tickets before the March 25, 2020 policy change will receive full refunds of the amount they paid, however, they can also choose to keep their account credits.

More than 8,600 Wisconsinites purchased tickets through StubHub Inc. under the FanProtect Guarantee and are eligible for full refunds. If you haven’t been contacted by the company, and believe you should be given a refund, contact StubHub at (866) 788-2482 or DATCP’s Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 422-7128.

Wisconsin joined nine other states and the District of Columbia in this resolution.