(WFRV) – With March being a ‘very busy’ month for OWI enforcement, the Wisconsin State Patrol says it is focusing on impaired driving.

The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook page about March’s Law of the Month. This month it is impaired driving prevention.

Wisconsin continues to see problems with drugged drivers. A person’s ability to drive safely is compromised by illegal drugs and sometimes prescription or over-the-counter medications Wisconsin State Patrol

Authorities say there in the past five years, an average of around 1,900 crashes in Wisconsin involved drugs.

In a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, March is reportedly a ‘very busy’ month for OWI enforcement. March Madness and St. Patrick’s Day were specifically mentioned as events that are ‘alcohol heavy’.

