Wisconsin Coronavirus: Governor orders temporary suspension of evictions, foreclosures

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers has directed Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to temporarily order the suspension of evictions and foreclosures amid the coronavirus public health emergency.

The order, according to Gov. Evers’ office, landlords will now be prohibiting landlords “from evicting tenants for any reason unless failure to proceed with the eviction will result in an imminent threat of serious physical harm to another person and mortgagees from commencing civil action to foreclose on real estate for 60 days.”

Those who are able to continue to make payments are urged to do so, according to Gov. Evers.

“During this time individuals, families, and small businesses may see disruptions in paychecks due to losing hours, tips, business, or employment. This is another step we can take to prioritize the health and safety of Wisconsinites during this public health emergency,” said Gov. Evers. “Evictions and foreclosures pose a direct and serious threat to the health and well-being of Wisconsinites, ensuring they are able to keep a roof over their heads and those in social services can prioritize assisting those who currently do not have shelter is critically important.”

Gov. Evers is expected to participate in a media briefing at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

