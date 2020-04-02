Wisconsin Coronavirus: Prevea dedicates Ashwaubenon location for patients with upper respiratory symptoms

1  of  67
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Prevea has established a dedicated center for patients experiencing upper respiratory symptoms as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

The Prevea Ashwaubenon Health Center at 2502 S. Ashland Avenue will serve as that dedicated center. Patients experiencing upper respiratory symptoms and in need of Prevea urgent care services in the Green Bay region should visit only this location. It is open for walk-in care Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Establishing a separate health center for patients experiencing upper respiratory symptoms helps us curb the spread of respiratory illnesses throughout the Green Bay community, and better protect our patients and staff,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, President and CEO, Prevea Health.

Care for upper-respiratory symptoms is now the only service offered at the Prevea Ashwaubenon Health Center until further notice. Anyone who is not experiencing upper respiratory symptoms, but in need of other Prevea urgent care services in the Green Bay region, should utilize the following locations:

  • Prevea East De Pere Health Center – 3860 Monroe Road, De Pere
  • Prevea East Mason Health Center – 3021 Voyager Drive, Green Bay
  • Prevea Howard Health Center – 2793 Lineville Road, Green Bay
  • Prevea Lawrence Drive Health Center – 1601 Lawrence Drive, De Pere

Anyone concerned they may be experiencing coronavirus symptoms and not in need of emergency care are encouraged to utilize Prevea Virtual Care for an online coronavirus screening and evaluation at no charge. If additional care is needed, patients will be provided directions about where to go for lab testing and follow-up care to ensure they receive the care they need while maintaining a safe distance from others.

For more information, visit Prevea’s website.

