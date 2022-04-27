MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (WFRV) – A Mount Pleasant couple has been charged with firearms trafficking and drug trafficking.

According to a release, Deandre Rodgers, 36, from Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, and Viridiana Garcia-Ramirez, 24, from Los Angeles, California allegedly engaged in a conspiracy to purchase firearms from local gun stores here in Wisconsin.

After purchasing the guns, the couple was allegedly going to alter or obliterate the serial numbers on those firearms and sell the guns to others. The duo purchased 11 handguns and 1 rifle between December 2021 and March 2022.

On April 5, 2022, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) executed a warrant at a hotel in Mount Pleasant where the couple had been residing. After detaining the suspects, officers found 29-individually-wrapped plastic bags containing crack cocaine, two digital scales, and around $800.

Police never recovered any of the firearms at the hotel.

The case is expected to be prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Philip Kovoor.

