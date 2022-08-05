(WFRV) – Two people from southern Wisconsin have reportedly died following a lightning strike near the White House.

The Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that 76-year-old James Mueller and 75-year-old Donna Mueller died following a lightning strike in Lafayette Square. Two others were also injured in the incident and had critical life-threatening injuries.

Uniformed officers from the United States Secret Service Uniformed Division and the United States Park Police reportedly saw the lightning strike happen. It was mentioned that officers rendered aid to the victims.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre issued a statement on the incident:

We are saddened by the tragic loss of life after the lightning strike in Lafayette Park. Our hearts are with the families who lost loved ones, and we are praying for those still fighting for their lives. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

Police said that both James and Donna were visiting from Janesville.

