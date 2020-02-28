Wisconsin court overturns ruling ordering voter purge

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin appeals court has overturned a ruling that ordered the removal of up to 209,000 people from the state’s voter rolls.

The court last month put the ruling, and the purge, on hold while it considered the case.

The 4th District Court of Appeals ruling overturned the decision of an Ozaukee County judge who had initially ruled in favor of a conservative law firm that was seeking the purge.

The appeals court also vacated an order from that same judge that found the state Elections Commission in contempt for not moving forward with the purge.

