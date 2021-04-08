Wisconsin court ruling means food aid cuts will begin in May

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — One day will likely cost some Wisconsin residents one month’s worth of food aid.

Officials say last week’s Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling striking down Gov. Tony Evers’ COVID-19 emergency order means that next month the state will begin losing more than $50 million per month in emergency supplemental FoodShare benefits.

The state Department of Health Services says if the Supreme Court would have allowed the governor’s emergency order and mask mandate to last for one more full day, into April, FoodShare members would have been covered through the month of May.

Lawmakers were aware of the cuts but the timing was unclear until now.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Kimberly's Lucky Wurtz retires as head boys basketball coach

Pulaski uses grateful attitude as abbreviated season moves ahead

Kimberly boys sweep rival Kaukauna, sweep FVA triangular

First half goals help Notre Dame knock off Appleton East, 5-3

UW-Oshkosh baseball looks to jumpstart momentum from a year ago

John Mittelstadt follows in brother’s footsteps as part of the Gamblers