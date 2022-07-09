MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled that parents suing the Madison School District over its gender identity policies must disclose their names to opposing attorneys, but they don’t have to be revealed to the district or made public.

The 4-3 ruling Friday comes after a Dane County Circuit judge in 2020 temporarily suspended portions of the district’s guidance on gender identity that a group of unnamed parents and a conservative law firm sued to overturn.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty is representing the parents in the lawsuit that targets the district’s guidance related to when and how staff can speak to a parent about a child’s gender transition.