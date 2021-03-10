Wisconsin Crime Lab expansion supported by local law enforcement

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Wisconsin’s top cop wants to hire more staff to address the growing drug epidemic in our state. Kris Schuller reports that would be welcomed by area law enforcement – because it likely would speed up processing of evidence.

Green Bay Police Lt. Mike Sobieck says his department sees a troubling trend, a crime that puts many lives in danger.

“We see more drug related cases as it relates to impaired driving. We see more of those coming through than we ever have,” said Sobieck.

Evidence from felony OWI cases is sent to the State Crime Lab for processing. But Sobieck says the turnaround can take some time.

“It’s not uncommon for us to wait six months to get those results back from the crime lab in certain cases,” Sobieck said.

Last May Attorney General Josh Kaul released a report showing the Crime Lab received over 10,000 cases in 2019, 43 percent of which were for controlled substances, fentanyl accounting for six percent of drugs tested.

“Fentanyl was in hundreds of opioid-related overdoses last year,” said Kaul.

And he says the time has come to address the evolving drug epidemic.

“Because fentanyl is so potent it can lead to an overdose, even in small quantities,” Kaul said.

Kaul is asking the legislature to let DOJ use existing revenues to hire four toxicologists and to purchase special technology to identify a growing list of dangerous drugs.

“We need the Crime Lab to be able to tell us what the actual drug is so that we can correctly charge the right section and get the person in front of the judge,” said Columbia County DA Brenda Yaskal.

Total cost roughly $1 million – money Kaul says would be wisely spent.

“I think it is a wise and critical investment for the state,” Kaul said.

Money that Sobieck hopes speeds up the process.

“Based on the turnaround we see it would be a step in the right direction.” said Sobieck.

Currently there are eight toxicologists working for the Crime Lab.