MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Sarah Shulze, a runner on the University of Wisconsin’s track and cross country teams, has died.

She was 21. Shulze’s family announced on April 15 that she had taken her life two days earlier. Wisconsin officials put out a statement Friday that referenced the family’s announcement. Shulze was a junior from California who competed in cross country, indoor track and outdoor track.

She earned academic all-Big Ten honors in 2020 and 2021 for cross country and in 2021 for track. Family members said she had been an intern at the Wisconsin legislature and volunteered as a poll worker during the 2020 presidential election.

The Wisconsin Badgers released the following statement:

The Wisconsin Athletics community is heartbroken by the unexpected passing of Sarah Shulze, a junior with the Badger women’s track and field and cross country treams. Sarah was a beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, friend, teammate and Badger student-athlete. We extend our deepest sympathies and sincere condolences to Sarah’s family, friends and Badger teammates during this extraordinarily difficult time. Our primary focus is the support of the Shulze family and our student-athletes. Wisconsin Badgers

On the University of Wisconsin’s website, it is mentioned that both of Shulze’s parents went to Wisconsin.