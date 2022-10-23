De Pere, Wis. (WFRV) – They’re not the typical, steamy hunks you’d see posing for a photo calendar.

No, this is more of a local version of that – all in good fun, and for a good cause. ART-C Productions held a “Dudeior” photo shoot in De Pere Sunday for the Wisconsin “Dad Bod” calendar – a spoof on pinup girl calendars.



Organizers say the goal of the event is to draw attention to breast cancer awareness. The public has a week to vote for their favorites on the company’s Facebook page and the top 12 vote getters will be your 2023 Wisconsin Dad Bod calendar men!