GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Dartball 9 Player State Tournament began in the City of Green Bay on Saturday, where over 120 teams took to the KI Convention Center.

With 128 teams officially entered, the tournament is split up into four divisions: Class A, Class B, Class C, and Womens. Each team entered with a $100 registration fee to have a chance at calling themselves champions.

The tournament began at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning and will continue until Sunday.

For more information, you can visit their website here.