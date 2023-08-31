WASHBURN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A deer farm in northwestern Wisconsin has been placed under quarantine after a doe tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD).

A release from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) on Thursday states that the positive CWD test result occurred at a Washburn County deer farm.

Officials say the samples were confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa, and that the positive result came from a 3-year-old doe.

The 150-acre farm in Washburn County has been placed under quarantine while DATCP and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) veterinarians and staff conduct the epidemiological investigation.

CWD is a fatal, neurological disease of deer, elk, and moose caused by an infectious protein that affects the animal’s brain.

No other information was provided.