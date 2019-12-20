Green Bay state representative faces call to resign amid complaint, releases statement

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Assembly Democratic leaders are calling on a first-term state lawmaker to resign following a complaint that he sexually harassed a legislative employee.

Assembly Democrats leaders on Thursday called for the resignation of Rep. Staush Gruszynski, of Green Bay.

They have stripped him of all committee assignments and say he will no longer caucus with Democrats.

Democrats say an investigation determined that Gruszynski “verbally sexually harassed a legislative employee while in an offsite location after work hours.”

Democratic leaders say that’s a violation of state Assembly policies.

Gruszynski has released the statement seen below, saying, “In October I made a terrible mistake after drinking too much in a Madison bar. That evening, I made inappropriate comments to a female staffer and a sexual harassment claim was filed…My conduct was unprofessional and completely unacceptable.”

WFRV Local 5 has contributed to this story.