Wisconsin Democrat Kind won’t seek 14th term in US House

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind won’t seek reelection next year.

Kind has served more than 24 years in a southwestern Wisconsin district that former President Donald Trump carried in 2020. Kind is just one of seven House Democrats serving in districts won by Trump. His departure announced Tuesday only makes it more difficult for Democrats to maintain their majority in the House in next year’s midterm election.

In a statement, Governor Tony Evers thanked Kind for his leadership saying, “Thanks to his tremendous leadership, countless small businesses, farmers, and families have a brighter future ahead of them. While his voice in Congress is going to be sorely missed, his legacy as a pragmatic and selfless leader will continue to move Wisconsin forward.”

Kind is the longest-serving Democrat in Wisconsin’s delegation. Kind was a top target for Republicans in 2022 as he faced a rematch with Derrick Van Orden. Kind was first elected in 1996.

WisDems also issued a statement saying, “His bipartisan, pragmatic approach has consistently delivered for his constituents. The Democratic Party of Wisconsin is grateful for Rep. Kind’s extraordinary service and commitment to improving the lives of Wisconsinites, and for his family’s support of his distinguished and tireless public service.”