Wisconsin Democratic, Republican Party Chairs react to Trump’s 2020 announcement

(WFRV)

Wisconsin political leaders are reacting after President Donald Trump formally announced his re-election campaign Tuesday evening.

At a watch party for the event in the town of Freedom, Wisconsin Republican Party Chairman Andrew Hitt was listing his opinion of the president’s biggest accomplishments.

“Tax reform is certainly one of them,” Hitt said. “Judicial appointments is a huge one, he has made so many judicial appointments… The regulatory reform that he’s doing every day… impacts people all over the country.”

As can probably be expected, Wisconsin Democratic Party Chairman Ben Wikler sees things differently.

“Wisconsinites have been burned badly by Donald Trump,” Wikler told Local 5. “When you look at Donald Trump’s attacks on healthcare, his disastrous tax plan, his trade policies that have accelerated the dairy crisis in the state of Wisconsin, you have to wonder why he thinks it’s even worth trying again.”

Neither Hitt or Wikler are making specific predictions about the 2020 race yet.

“I don’t know who he’s gonna face really,” Hitt said. “To be honest with you, I don’t know that it matters right now.”

“I think Donald Trump will be running against a Democrat, and I think the Democratic party will unite around the nominee,” Wikler said.

Hitt and Wikler both agree that Wisconsin is an essential state in the race.

“Wisconsin is absolutely gonna be a critical state in 2020,” Hitt said. “The road to the White House comes through Wisconsin.”

“Out of all 50 states, I would put my money on Wisconsin being the tipping point,” Wikler said. “The whole country’s eyes are on Wisconsin, in fact, the whole world’s eyes are on Wisconsin.”

