Wisconsin Democrats pick new Senate minority leader

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democrats in the Wisconsin state Senate have picked Janet Bewley as their new leader. The caucus elected her minority leader on Friday, replacing Jennifer Shilling.

Shilling announced earlier this month that she won’t seek re-election this fall and stepped down as leader Friday, saying her given her decision not to run again the caucus would be better served with new leadership.

Bewley hails from Mason and has represented far northwestern Wisconsin’s 25th Senate District since 2015. She has served as assistant minority leader since 2017. She takes over as Democrats are fighting to recapture the majority in November’s election.

