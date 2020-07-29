Wisconsin Democrats question federal agents’ Milwaukee role

FILE – In this Feb. 23, 2019 file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during an interview during the National Governors Association 2019 winter meeting in Washington. Evers said Thursday, March 14, that the state budget he proposed is “pretty close” to not raising taxes, even though it would increase them by $1.3 billion over two years. Evers, in an interview on WTMJ radio, said that there “may be some small tax increases.” The comments drew an incredulous reaction from Republican legislative leaders.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

(AP) – A group of Wisconsin Democrats are asking a federal prosecutor to clarify the role federal agents will play in Milwaukee in coming weeks.

Gov. Tony Evers, U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley sent U.S. Attorney Matthew Krueger a letter Tuesday asking a host of questions about the agents’ job, including whether they work crowd control and who will command them.

Krueger said last week the agents are coming to Milwaukee to help local investigators solve violent crimes as part of a national initiative known as Operation Legend.

