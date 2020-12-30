Wisconsin Democrats threaten to skip Assembly inauguration

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addresses a joint session of the Legislature in the Assembly chambers during the Governor’s State of the State speech at the state Capitol Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

MADISON, Wis., (AP) — Wisconsin Assembly Democrats might skip inauguration next week because Republicans aren’t requiring masks in the chamber.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Minority Leader Gordon Hintz says he’s afraid the lack of masks could spread the coronavirus. He says having Democrats skip Monday’s ceremony is “a real possibility.”

Gov. Tony Evers swore in all 38 Assembly Democrats virtually on Monday so they don’t need to attend next week’s ceremony to start their terms.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said in a statement Wednesday that lawmakers would be asked to wear masks during the new two-year session but didn’t say they would be required.