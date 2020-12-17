Wisconsin dentist indicted on health care fraud, damaging patients’ teeth for insurance

GRAFTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A dentist has been indicted for creating health care fraud by purposefully damaging patients’ teeth so he could bill insurance companies for crown procedures.

The United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin says a federal grand jury indicted the dentist on Dec. 15.

Authorities say the dentist’s name is Scott Charmoli, a 60-year-old man from Grafton, Wisconsin.

According to the indictment, beginning around Jan. 1, 2016, Charmoli started falsely advising patients that they needed crowns, purposefully damaged the patients’ teeth during crown procedures, and submitting the x-rays and photographs of the damaged teeth to insurance companies to obtain insurance coverage for the crowns.

By submitting x-rays and photographs of teeth he had purposefully altered, authorities say Charmoli made false and fraudulent statements to insurance companies.

Charmoli is estimated to have performed over $2,000,000 worth of crown procedures just between Jan. 1, 2018, and Aug. 7, 2019.

The indictment charges Charmoli with multiple counts of Health Care Fraud and False Statements Relating to Health Care Matters.

If convicted, Charmoli faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, up to a $250,000 fine, and a $100 Special Assessment.

“The Justice Department focuses on prosecuting health care fraud not only to protect health care funds but also to protect patients who entrust their well-being to providers,” says Matthew Krueger, United States Attorney.

Authorities say an indictment is only a charge and not evidence of guilt until Charmoli is proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.