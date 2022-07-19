GRAFTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A former licensed dentist in Wisconsin was sentenced to prison and ordered to pay over $1 million after he purposefully broke customers’ teeth to defraud insurance companies.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Scott Charmoli was sentenced to four and a half years in prison for defrauding dental insurance companies. Charmoli was accused of starting a years-long scheme by ‘aggressively’ selling crowns to patients and intentionally breaking their teeth.

He would break their teeth with his drill and convince insurance companies to pay for the crowns. This scheme reportedly started back in 2015. Charmoli was the owner and sole dentist at Jackson Family Dentistry, which was located in Jackson Wisconsin.

Charmoli was found guilty by a jury in March 2022. He was found guilty of five counts of health care fraud and two counts of making false statements to the insurance companies.

During the trial, evidence showed that Charmoli did more crowns compared to most dentists in the state. He ranked in, or above, the 95th percentile of crowns performed from 2016 to 2019. He also billed over $4.2 million for crown procedures during that same time.

Charmoli has already been ordered to pay $1,043,229.31 in forfeiture and reportedly will be responsible for reimbursing insurance companies and patients who got fraudulent crowns. He is also the subject of multiple malpractice lawsuits.

Despite already having many advantages in life, Mr. Charmoli simply wanted more, and he was willing to harm his patients physically, emotionally, and financially to fund his lifestyle. I commend the hard work of the FBI agents and the trial team in pursuing justice for the victims in this case. United States Attorney Richard Frohling

The case was investigated by the FBI. No additional information was provided.