Wisconsin Department of Health Services launches campaign to prevent underage drinking

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is providing the tools adults, parents, and caregivers need to help prevent underage drinking.

The DHS announced on April 21 the launch of its statewide campaign, “Small Talk.” This campaign focuses on reducing the number of kids who drink alcohol before the legal age of 21.

The health departments released the results on recent surveys in Wisconsin as being, 65 percent of teens have tried alcohol, nearly 42,000 high school students have reported trying alcohol by the age of 13, and two out of three teens don’t see underage drinking as a risk.

DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said, “Underage drinking is a real problem in Wisconsin, and it starts earlier and can be more dangerous than you might think. But parents, loved ones, and other caring adults can make a real difference.”

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says it launched this program in April in conjunction with Alcohol Awareness Month. This tactic was to hopefully give adults more incentive to have a short, casual conversations with kids 8 years of age and older on the dangers of underage drinking.

Palm stated, “Research shows that adults are the most powerful influence on a kid’s choices about underage drinking. All you have to do is talk. There’s no big production necessary. You can have a small talk anytime, anywhere.”

The department noted that during the time parents and adults spend at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, they have the opportunity to engage in these small talks with their kids.

The DHS reminds adults, parents, and caregivers that these small talks can happen anytime and anywhere, perhaps while you both are watching a TV show, playing video games, or listening to music, there is always a moment to, “Help a kid sort out what they see on TV, hear from friends, and hear from their favorite bands before someone hands them a drink.”

To learn more about the Small Talks campaign visit, SmallTalksWI.org.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reminds residents that if they are struggling with harmful alcohol use, or have loved ones struggling, they can call the Wisconsin Addiction Recovery Helpline at 833-944-4673.