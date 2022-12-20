(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has confirmed the first pediatric influenza-associated death in Wisconsin for the 2022-2023 season.

Nationwide, 30 pediatric influenza-associated deaths have been reported.

The DHS is encouraging all Wisconsinites, especially children, to get vaccinated against the flu as soon as possible. Early data shows this year’s flu vaccine is a match to current circulating influenza strains and will prevent or reduce symptoms of influenza infection.

“DHS is saddened to report the first death of a child from influenza in Wisconsin this season,” said DHS Chief Medical Officer and State Epidemiologist Dr. Ryan Westergaard. “Flu cases are on the rise throughout the state, and it is important to take steps to protect ourselves and our loved ones.”

Officials with the DHS urge everyone six months and older to get the flu vaccine as it can prevent people who are at greater risk of becoming seriously ill. Those at risk include women who are pregnant, those who are 65 or older, and those with chronic health conditions.

“Flu vaccines are safe and effective, and we urge all eligible Wisconsinites to get their shot as soon as possible,” added Westergaard. “It is the most powerful tool we have to prevent serious illness, hospitalization, and death during flu season.”

Some tips you can follow to prevent the spread of germs and increase your protection:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your nose, eyes, and mouth.

Stay home and away from others if you feel sick.

Avoid being around others who are sick or have flu symptoms.

Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze, and encourage children to do the same.

Wear a high-quality mask around others to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses.

Officials say these steps will help prevent the flu and other respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19 and RSV.

Up-to-date information about the current flu season can be found in the DHS Weekly Respiratory Report.