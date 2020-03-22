Wisconsin Department of Health Services says, “It’s okay to go outside”

File – This Sept. 25, 2016, file photo, shows Taliesin in Spring Green, Wisconsin that famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright designed and lived in. The architecture school that architect Frank Lloyd Wright started nearly 90 years ago is closing. School officials announced Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, that the School of Architecture at Taliesin, which encompasses Wright properties in Wisconsin and Arizona, will shutter in June. (AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz, File)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services took to Facebook Friday afternoon to inform the community, “It’s okay to go outside.”

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services writes, ” We know it’s been a tough week, and because of #COVID19 we’ve released a lot of guidance telling you where not to go. But this weekend, go outside. It’s okay.”

The department suggests a few things people can do outside like take a walk, go for a bike ride, or read a book outside.

The department advises residents that while enjoying the fresh air to stay at least 6′ away from other people and continue practicing social distancing.

