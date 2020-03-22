Wisconsin Department of Health Services says, “It’s okay to go outside”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services took to Facebook Friday afternoon to inform the community, “It’s okay to go outside.”
Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services writes, ” We know it’s been a tough week, and because of #COVID19 we’ve released a lot of guidance telling you where not to go. But this weekend, go outside. It’s okay.”
The department suggests a few things people can do outside like take a walk, go for a bike ride, or read a book outside.
The department advises residents that while enjoying the fresh air to stay at least 6′ away from other people and continue practicing social distancing.
For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit:
- Local 5 Coronavirus Coverage
- THE LATEST: Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin
- Do I have coronavirus? Green Bay health experts talk symptoms
- Local business owners, are you still open during the coronavirus outbreak?