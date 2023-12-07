(WFRV) – Authorities with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Criminal Investigation say two people were found guilty of First-Degree Intentional Homicide for their role in the murder of their mother/grandmother back in July of 2021.

According to a release, an Iowa County Jury found 51-year-old Aric L. Way from Glendale, Wisconsin, and 28-year-old Philip G. Schmidt-Way from Loveland, Colorado, guilty of First-Degree Intentional Homicide in connection to the murder of their Dodgeville mother/grandmother.

Officials say the victim’s body was found inside her Dodgeville home on July 19, 2021. Her death, as determined by an autopsy, was determined to be caused by carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim had recently agreed to sell her family’s farm, a farm that was supposed to be inherited by Schmidt-Way following the victim’s death.

The complaint went on to say that there were no obvious sources to explain the elevated levels of carbon monoxide inside the victim’s home. Authorities say Way had purchased products known to react together to create the poisonous gas and Schmidt-Way’s vehicle was seen on a camera at the victim’s home on the night of her death.